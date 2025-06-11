Premium: Finale Mini Preview with Finalists

On Tuesday, I got the chance to spend a few minutes with the three finalists for Top Chef: Destination Canada ahead of this week’s season finale. It was a lot of fun.

Who are their favorite Top Chefs of all-time? Did Tristen sense a mini beef with Massimo? How did Shuai go about the riceless risotto choice? How did Brulee Bailey conquer all the doubters? And which contestant had the best family meal?

We packed as much as we could in less than fifteen minutes. We even got an NBA Finals prediction from longtime NBA superfan Bailey Sullivan.