🔥 Premium Video: Season Finale Live Show

After Tom and Eric watch the season finale at his restaurant, Elmina, in DC, they host the podcast recap in front of a live audience, a joyous crowd that included the winner’s brother and Season 22 contestant Corwin Hemming.



Tom and Eric discuss the significance of the winner’s impressive victory and take stock in the winner’s entire season. Eric shares his personal thoughts on the legacy of the winner’s achievement. After ranking this Top Chef season among the greats, Tom decides to put together his Mount Rushmore of Top Chefs with input from Eric and the audience.

We hear from the winner’s brother Bijan and Corwin, who shared some behind-the-scenes experiences. Finally, Tom and Eric break down each dish and score each round with their commentary.



At the end, Tom and Eric take questions from the audience and then wrap an incredible season of Top Chef.



Thank you all for your support on Season 22! Can’t wait for next year …