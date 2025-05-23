Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

S22 Ep 11: Calgary, Yahoo!
S22 Ep 11: Calgary, Yahoo!

Tom and Eric saw some beef ... between two contestants?
Tom Haberstroh
and
eric adjepong
May 23, 2025
(Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)

And then there were five! With one episode left before the two-part finale, Eric Adjepong and Tom Haberstroh break down the Calgary episode (Yahoo!).

As the contestants wrangle with beef and berries, Tom and Eric weigh in on the most underrated cut of the cow and the best preparation at a steakhouse. How exactly we did Massimo…

