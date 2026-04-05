Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
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S23 Ep 4: Track Your Knives
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S23 Ep 4: Track Your Knives

Carly Levitz's avatar
Carly Levitz
Apr 05, 2026

We’re back for episode four of Track Your Knives, the data-driven Top Chef companion podcast brought to you by Pack Your Knives. Carly and Kendra are here to break down YOUR power rankings and fantasy league results. This week, in addition to our typical debrief of the episode, we talk about the answer to the bonus question: How many times will people mention that Tom hates Okra? Now that Last Chance Kitchen has started, we give our thoughts on how long it will last. Don’t forget to complete your Power Rankings five minutes before Top Chef airs on Bravo (East Coast time) - and make your best guess as to this week’s bonus question: How many chefs will have pictures or videos of their kids shown?

Head over to find-topchef.com to submit your power rankings, and subscribe at packyourknives.com for deeper weekly insights.

02:15 Reactions to episode 4

08:50 Bonus question answer

10:35 Our Power Rankings

12:30 Power Rankings analysis

27:15 Our thoughts on next week

29:05 Fantasy League analysis

36:05 Discussion of Last Chance Kitchen

37:54 Closing and announcement of week 5’s bonus question

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