S23 Ep 4: Track Your Knives

We’re back for episode four of Track Your Knives, the data-driven Top Chef companion podcast brought to you by Pack Your Knives. Carly and Kendra are here to break down YOUR power rankings and fantasy league results. This week, in addition to our typical debrief of the episode, we talk about the answer to the bonus question: How many times will people mention that Tom hates Okra? Now that Last Chance Kitchen has started, we give our thoughts on how long it will last. Don’t forget to complete your Power Rankings five minutes before Top Chef airs on Bravo (East Coast time) - and make your best guess as to this week’s bonus question: How many chefs will have pictures or videos of their kids shown?
Head over to find-topchef.com to submit your power rankings, and subscribe at packyourknives.com for deeper weekly insights.
02:15 Reactions to episode 4
08:50 Bonus question answer
10:35 Our Power Rankings
12:30 Power Rankings analysis
27:15 Our thoughts on next week
29:05 Fantasy League analysis
36:05 Discussion of Last Chance Kitchen
37:54 Closing and announcement of week 5’s bonus question