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S23 Ep 8: Restaurant Wars
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S23 Ep 8: Restaurant Wars

We get answers. Finally!
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Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Sara's avatar
Pack Your Knives, Tom Haberstroh, and Sara
Apr 28, 2026
∙ Paid
(Photo by: Paul Cheney/Bravo)

A loaded recap episode this week tackles all the happenings on Top Chef’s iconic Restaurant Wars episode with a special boots-on-the-ground report from Tom, who attended as a takeout guest.

Yes, that’s him:

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