Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
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S23 Ep 9: The Ultimate Dinner Party
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S23 Ep 9: The Ultimate Dinner Party

We get in our vans and head to Greenville with the LCK winner
Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Sara's avatar
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Tom Haberstroh, Sara, and Pack Your Knives
May 05, 2026
∙ Paid
(Photo by: Paul Cheney/Bravo)

After debating the crown of condiments, Tom and Sara break down the show’s first episode in Greenville, SC and explain how Last Chance Kitchen production goes down. Though they are facing each other in fantasy, they are both Team Mayo (particularly Duke’s Mayonnaise). With the LCK winner back in the competition, Tom and Sara…

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