Track Your Knives Ep 2

We’re back for episode two of Track Your Knives, the data-driven Top Chef companion podcast brought to you by Pack Your Knives. Carly and Kendra are here to break down YOUR power rankings and fantasy league results from episode 2.

If you’re just finding us, head over to find-topchef.com to submit your power rankings and play along, and subscribe here at Pack Your Knives for deeper weekly insights.

This week did not disappoint! We’ve got 139 power rankings submitted, Rhoda making Top Chef history, and 86 leagues with 282 fantasy teams to dig into. Let’s get into it. If you’re a visual person, check out my post on Instagram.

Episode outline

00:00 Hello and welcome!

04:55 First episode, first impressions

08:18 Carly and Kendra’s power rankings

11:00 Orientation to Power Ranking results

11:42 Shout-outs to listeners/players doing well!

13:50 Power Rankings analysis

27:26 Thoughts on Power Rankings going into episode 2

35:35 Reminder to submit rankings and join Fantasy Leagues