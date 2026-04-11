Track Your Knives - Ep 5

What a week! Turn around now and watch Episode 5 if you haven’t already - because wow, do we have feelings about this episode! From the Quickfire format to the Elimination challenge results, Kendra and Carly dive into how well (or shall we say, poorly?) people’s power rankings did this week. We also talk about a scoring fix on the bonus questions, and give a shout out to the first player to get three bonus questions right! As always, enter your scores each week before the episode airs on find-topchef.com.
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Tom Haberstroh and Sara Bradley are teaming up to break down the hit TV show Top Chef and draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.Tom Haberstroh and Sara Bradley are teaming up to break down the hit TV show Top Chef and draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
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