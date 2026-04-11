Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Track Your Knives - Ep 5
0:00
-27:38

Track Your Knives - Ep 5

Anthony Mayes's avatar
Pack Your Knives's avatar
Carly Levitz's avatar
Anthony Mayes, Pack Your Knives, and Carly Levitz
Apr 11, 2026

What a week! Turn around now and watch Episode 5 if you haven’t already - because wow, do we have feelings about this episode! From the Quickfire format to the Elimination challenge results, Kendra and Carly dive into how well (or shall we say, poorly?) people’s power rankings did this week. We also talk about a scoring fix on the bonus questions, and give a shout out to the first player to get three bonus questions right! As always, enter your scores each week before the episode airs on find-topchef.com.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture