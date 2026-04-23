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Track Your Knives Ep 7
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Track Your Knives Ep 7

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Carly Levitz's avatar
Pack Your Knives and Carly Levitz
Apr 23, 2026
∙ Paid

We're back for episode seven of Track Your Knives, the data-driven Top Chef companion podcast brought to you by Pack Your Knives. This week Carly analyzed how often desserts land chefs in the top or bottom of elimination challenges and we hypothesized on what will happen next week during Restaurant Wars. Will there only be 7 chefs or will we see a surpr…

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