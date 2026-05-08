Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
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Track Your Knives Ep 9
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-32:37

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Track Your Knives Ep 9

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Carly Levitz's avatar
Pack Your Knives and Carly Levitz
May 08, 2026
∙ Paid

This week’s Track Your Knives discusses our go to dinner party dishes and how we felt about the Quickfire into Elimination challenge sequence. Carly took a swing in the power rankings that unfortunately didn’t pay off, while two-thirds of power rankers correctly ranked the winner and eliminated chef in their top 3 and bottom 3 rankings. We then chat abo…

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