Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Chef Eric Adjepong joins Pack Your Knives
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:52
-58:52

Chef Eric Adjepong joins Pack Your Knives

The two-time Top Chef contestant dishes on all things Top Chef.
Tom Haberstroh
Dec 13, 2024
Share
Transcript

Ahead of the upcoming Top Chef season in the spring, Tom Haberstroh makes a big announcement about the future of Pack Your Knives.

After officially welcoming in chef Eric Adjepong, the two-time Top Chef contestant reflects on his time on the reality TV show and presents his top-three misconceptions about the grueling competition. He also dishes on his elite knife skills, opening up a new restaurant in DC and whether he'd prefer winning a Michelin star or his New York Knicks winning an NBA title.

If you’d like to watch this podcast episode, we have published it on YouTube at the Count The Dings channel.

Discussion about this podcast

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Haberstroh
Recent Episodes
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 10 "Forever"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recap: Ep. 9 "Apologies" & Chef Eric Adjepong
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 7 "Legacy" & Ep 8 "Ice Chips"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 6 "Napkins"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 4 "Violet" & Ep 5 "Children"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 2 "Together" & Ep 3 "Doors"
  Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3: Episode 1 Recap
  Tom Haberstroh and Kevin Arnovitz