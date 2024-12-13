Chef Eric Adjepong joins Pack Your Knives

Ahead of the upcoming Top Chef season in the spring, Tom Haberstroh makes a big announcement about the future of Pack Your Knives.

After officially welcoming in chef Eric Adjepong, the two-time Top Chef contestant reflects on his time on the reality TV show and presents his top-three misconceptions about the grueling competition. He also dishes on his elite knife skills, opening up a new restaurant in DC and whether he'd prefer winning a Michelin star or his New York Knicks winning an NBA title.

