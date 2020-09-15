Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Chef Jen's Flu Game (S6:E7 Recap)
0:00
-1:15:12

Chef Jen's Flu Game (S6:E7 Recap)

Pack Your Knives's avatar
Pack Your Knives
Sep 15, 2020

Kevin and Tom recap Episode 7 with the help of Chef Jen Carroll who talks about her flu game, the surprising beef between Chef Kevin and Chef Bryan, and the lowdown on Chef Robin.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture