Ep 1: Welcome to Pack Your Knives

NBA writers Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh profess their love for Top Chef, name their favorite seasons and preview Season 15's contestants with analytics and scouting.
0:00- Intro/How this podcast got it's start
1:30- Top Chef fantasy quick rundown
2:30- QuickFire appreciation
5:10- Favorite Seasons
20:00- All Time Favorite Chefs
26:05- Season 15 Cheftestants
37:30- Choosing a Chef based on bio
42:30- NBA Restaraunts
48:25- Bojangles Nutritional Trivia of the week
50:25- The Big Number(Top Chef Style)
