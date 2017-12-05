Ep 1: Welcome to Pack Your Knives

NBA writers Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh profess their love for Top Chef, name their favorite seasons and preview Season 15's contestants with analytics and scouting.

0:00- Intro/How this podcast got it's start

1:30- Top Chef fantasy quick rundown

2:30- QuickFire appreciation

5:10- Favorite Seasons

20:00- All Time Favorite Chefs

26:05- Season 15 Cheftestants

37:30- Choosing a Chef based on bio

42:30- NBA Restaraunts

48:25- Bojangles Nutritional Trivia of the week

50:25- The Big Number(Top Chef Style)

Follow us on twitter @PackKnives

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices