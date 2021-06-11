Ep 11 Recap: Blind Ambitions with Gail Simmons!

Kevin and Tom are blessed by the presence of Top Chef judge and culinary expert Gail Simmons, who makes her long-awaited debut on the podcast. Gail takes us through a most dramatic episode of the season and pulls back the curtain on her new Top Chef Amateurs show that launches July 1. Also, our mission to get Kevin on Top Chef Amateurs is one step closer to becoming reality, but he's still mentally two years away from being two years away.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices