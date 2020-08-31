Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Giddy Up! (Ep 5 Recap)
0:00
-53:53

Giddy Up! (Ep 5 Recap)

Pack Your Knives's avatar
Pack Your Knives
Aug 31, 2020

Tom and Kevin recap a hot ‘n spicy episode of Season 6 and break down Tom Colicchio’s famous spit-out in the desert sand.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture