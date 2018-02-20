Pack Your Knives

Feb 20, 2018

Tom and Kevin are joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to welcome back the Last Chance Kitchen winner, break down Episode 11 and scout the remaining Top Chefs as we approach the final.

