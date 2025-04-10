Pack Your Knives
Last Chance Kitchen Eps 3 + 4: Redemption On Ice
Last Chance Kitchen Eps 3 + 4: Redemption On Ice

One chef returns to the competition ...
Apr 10, 2025
Transcript

Tom reviews the latest two episodes of Last Chance Kitchen, including a LCK bombshell in the Hat Trick episode as well as a surprising two-part LCK 1 Finale.

A lot happened, we'll just leave it at that.

Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
