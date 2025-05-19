Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

🔥 Premium Video: Lana Lagomarsini

The video version of our interview with the NYC chef/journalist
Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
May 19, 2025
∙ Paid
The Bronx-native, Harlem-resident Lana Lagomarsini hopped on PYK this week after making it to the Final 6.

Lots to talk about with the Northeastern University grad! Topics we hit:

  • The winning Italian sub a la Mussels dish

  • Her Top Chef mentors including Adrienne Cheatham

  • The goal of being the first Black woman to win Top Chef

  • Vinny! All love for her NYC buddy.

  • Top Chef vs. Pressure Cooker

  • Lana Cooks and her upcoming Supper Club series

  • Being on Tristen’s team for Restaurant Wars

  • How journalism led to her culinary career

If you haven’t, go follow her on Instagram: Lana_Cooks

