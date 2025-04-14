Pack Your Knives
🔥 Premium: Jeopardy legend Amy Schneider
The Top Chef superfan takes us behind the scenes of her Quickfire Challenge.
Apr 14, 2025
(Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)

We’ve been trying to book Jeopardy legend Amy Schneider ever since she declared on Jeopardy Masters that she was a Top Chef superfan last summer. We finally got her.

Amy joins the show a week after appearing on Top Chef in the Trivia Quickfire that put her palette to the test. She shares what her experience was like (Mrs. Top Scallops!) and what she learned about Top Chef. She even wrote some of the trivia questions.

We also talk about the similarities between Jeopardy competition and Top Chef competition as well as her favorite contestants of all-time. The Golden State Warriors fan also riffs about her Bay Area team. This was a blast. Enjoy!

Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
