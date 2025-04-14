🔥 Premium: Jeopardy legend Amy Schneider

(Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)

We’ve been trying to book Jeopardy legend Amy Schneider ever since she declared on Jeopardy Masters that she was a Top Chef superfan last summer. We finally got her.

Amy joins the show a week after appearing on Top Chef in the Trivia Quickfire that put her palette to the test. She shares what her experience was like (Mrs. Top Scallops!) and what she learned about Top Chef. She even wrote some of the trivia questions.

We also talk about the similarities between Jeopardy competition and Top Chef competition as well as her favorite contestants of all-time. The Golden State Warriors fan also riffs about her Bay Area team. This was a blast. Enjoy!