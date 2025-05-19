🔥 Premium: Lana Lagomarsini

(Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)

The Bronx-native, Harlem-resident Lana Lagomarsini hopped on PYK this week after making it to the Final 6.

Lots to talk about with the Northeastern University grad! Topics we hit:

The winning Italian sub a la Mussels dish

Her Top Chef mentors including Adrienne Cheatham

The goal of being the first Black woman to win Top Chef

Vinny! All love for her NYC buddy.

Top Chef vs. Pressure Cooker

Lana Cooks and her upcoming Supper Club series

Being on Tristen’s team for Restaurant Wars

How journalism led to her culinary career

If you haven’t, go follow her on Instagram: Lana_Cooks