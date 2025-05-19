🔥 Premium: Lana Lagomarsini

The Bronx-native, Harlem-resident Lana Lagomarsini hopped on PYK this week after making it to the Final 6.
Lots to talk about with the Northeastern University grad! Topics we hit:
The winning Italian sub a la Mussels dish
Her Top Chef mentors including Adrienne Cheatham
The goal of being the first Black woman to win Top Chef
Vinny! All love for her NYC buddy.
Top Chef vs. Pressure Cooker
Lana Cooks and her upcoming Supper Club series
Being on Tristen’s team for Restaurant Wars
How journalism led to her culinary career
If you haven’t, go follow her on Instagram: Lana_Cooks