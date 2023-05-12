Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
S20 Ep 10: Thali Time with Thi Nguyen
0:00
-1:39:06

S20 Ep 10: Thali Time with Thi Nguyen

Pack Your Knives's avatar
Pack Your Knives
May 12, 2023

With Restaurant Wars in the rearview mirror, Tom and Kevin digest the smoked fish and thali challenges of this week's episode and interview Top Chef producer Thi Nguyen. As one of the brains behind the show, Nguyen shares what it's like to work on Top Chef over the years and why they call her the "police" of the competition. She debunks some myths and pulls back the curtain on the impact of Queen Elizabeth's passing on the production.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture