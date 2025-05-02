Pack Your Knives

S22 Ep 8: Restaurant Wars
S22 Ep 8: Restaurant Wars

Kevin Arnovitz returns for Restaurant Wars.
May 02, 2025
(Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)

Restaurant Wars is here and so is Kevin Arnovitz!

With Eric Adjepong on film leave, Arnovitz steps back into the chair with Tom Haberstroh to break down an emotional and tragic Restaurant Wars episode, and offer his big-picture thoughts on the Destination Canada season as a whole.

Where is Tristen Epps in the pantheon? When did the losing team squander their moment? What's the best way to eat Cinnamon Toast Crunch? And which Atlanta Braves pitcher does Lana remind us of? All that and more on a PYK reunion episode.

