S22 Ep 9: Cooking on the Edge with Buddha Lo

Buddha, Kevin and Tom oh my!
Back for more, Kevin Arnovitz returns to the stage with Tom Haberstroh to flex their mussels and talk Top Chef post-Restaurant Wars. With no more immunity on the table, they discuss the reintroduction of last year’s rule that quickfires are now part of judges table.
Plus, Buddha Lo joins the show to share insights from his high seat at judge’s table in Toronto. After gushing about a flawless salmon Wellington, the two-time champ is asked to compare his game to Tristen Epps and the shared experience of losing a father while pursuing dreams of becoming Top Chef. He also shares what it’s like to cook for Padma Lakshmi at his HUSO restaurant in Tribeca.