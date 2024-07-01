The Bear Season 3: Episode 1 Recap

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

As one season ends, another begins.

With Top Chef off the air, PYK’s Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh have taken a seat at the table of The Bear, the hit TV show on FX. Kevin and Tom explain why they love the scripted series about a family restaurant in Chicago and unpack the unconventional Season 3 premiere. Plus, a discussion about musical choices and which character is the true star of the show.

If you’d like to catch up, all episodes of The Bear (Seasons 1-3) can be found on Hulu. PYK will be posting Season 3 recaps on a weekly basis. Stay tuned for Top Chef alums to join us along the ride…

(Yes, Chef, the audio this week isn’t our best work. It’s the summer. We’re on the road. Apologies. *rubs chest in circular motion*)