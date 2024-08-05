Chef Eric Adjepong knows restaurant kitchens and he knows television — he hosts “Alex vs. America” and “Wildcard Kitchen” on The Food Network. After Kevin and Tom recap Episode 9 “Apologies,” the former Top Chef finalist stops by PYK to chat about what “The Bear” gets right.
Tom and Kevin also ask him which is more beneficial: A love-letter of a review of a restaurant in a big city newspaper, or an Instagram reel of Kamala Harris & husband raving about the dining experience. He also shares why so many chefs both love the show, but also are triggered by the intensity of the kitchen experience.
The Bear Season 3 Recap: Ep. 9 "Apologies" & Chef Eric Adjepong
The Bear Season 3 Recap: Ep. 9 "Apologies" & Chef Eric Adjepong
Top Chef finalist and breakout star stops by to talk Season 3 of the culinary world's anthem show.
Aug 05, 2024
The Bear Season 3 Recap: Ep. 9 "Apologies" & Chef Eric Adjepong
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft "fantasy" teams, interview contestants and talk about America's food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
