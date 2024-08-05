Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
The Bear Season 3 Recap: Ep. 9 "Apologies" & Chef Eric Adjepong
0:00
-1:13:02

The Bear Season 3 Recap: Ep. 9 "Apologies" & Chef Eric Adjepong

Top Chef finalist and breakout star stops by to talk Season 3 of the culinary world's anthem show.
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
Aug 05, 2024
Share
Transcript
Eric Adjepong (right) sees himself in Carmy (left).

Chef Eric Adjepong knows restaurant kitchens and he knows television — he hosts “Alex vs. America” and “Wildcard Kitchen” on The Food Network. After Kevin and Tom recap Episode 9 “Apologies,” the former Top Chef finalist stops by PYK to chat about what “The Bear” gets right.

Tom and Kevin also ask him which is more beneficial: A love-letter of a review of a restaurant in a big city newspaper, or an Instagram reel of Kamala Harris & husband raving about the dining experience. He also shares why so many chefs both love the show, but also are triggered by the intensity of the kitchen experience.

0 Comments
Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Arnovitz
Tom Haberstroh
Recent Episodes
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 7 "Legacy" & Ep 8 "Ice Chips"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 6 "Napkins"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 4 "Violet" & Ep 5 "Children"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 2 "Together" & Ep 3 "Doors"
  Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3: Episode 1 Recap
  Tom Haberstroh and Kevin Arnovitz
Interview with Tom Colicchio
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
Season 21 Finale Mega Recap
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh