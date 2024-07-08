The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 2 "Together" & Ep 3 "Doors"

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

After a mesmerizing mood poem in the Season 3 premiere, The Bear gets back to the kitchen and lays down some tracks. What has changed? What has stayed the same?

A 302 and 303 watch has Kevin and Tom examining the moments when the show performs at its best: is it the introspective, brooding Carmine scenes at The Bear or when the show “goes home” with secondary characters? Kevin draws a spot-on parallel of Syd/Carmy as Peggy/Don in Mad Men while Tom campaigns for more Richie exploration.

The Bear can’t be discussed without a dive into the show’s musical choices. With the Gen X sounds of Eddie Vedder and R.E.M taking center stage, the topic of needle drops surfaces, and Tom and Kevin analyze whether the FX show becomes too navel-gazey (the PYK stance: it doesn’t). A central question of the show: what does joy for Carmy look like? For Tom and Kevin, joy looks a lot like Oliver Platt on the television screen. Say it with us now: God Bless Oliver Platt.