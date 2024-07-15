Pack Your Knives
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 4 "Violet" & Ep 5 "Children"
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 4 "Violet" & Ep 5 "Children"

Richie learns grace, The Fak Brothers run amok, and Moneyball invades the kitchen
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
Jul 15, 2024
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Richie’s character is starting to cultivate grace away from the restaurant, even as he and Carmy persist in their sometimes-hot-sometimes-cold war. Tom shares his love of the scene between Richie and his daughter, Evie, and why the two-handed scenes represent The Bear at its best.

The two episodes are at its strongest when Carmy and Sydney occupy the kitchen, honing their collective vision. Sydney is learning how to carefully check Carmy’s worst instincts, even as she struggles to sign the partnership agreement and codify her relationship with the Berzatto clan.

Episodes 4 and 5 are also marked by two big cameos — Josh Hartnett and John Cena respectively. The first works a lot better than the second, as Kevin kvetches that there are few things he cares less about than the Fak brothers’ ‘haunts,’ and the fate of Sammy’s SD cards.

