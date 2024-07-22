Pack Your Knives
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 6 "Napkins"
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 6 "Napkins"

A bottle episode featuring Tina pulls at the heartstrings as it fills in some backstory.
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
Jul 22, 2024
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Bottle episodes can be risky business for a series, but “The Bear” has shined with its one-off productions, from Season’s 2 family stage play “Fishes” to this season’s mood poem of a premier. This episode, “Napkins,” marks the directorial debut of series regular Ayo Edebiri (Sydney) and focuses almost entirely on how Tina (played remarkably by Liza Colón-Zayas) found her way to The Beef/The Bear.

Friend of PYK C.J. Krawczyk stops in to share with Tom and Kevin his conflicting thoughts about the episode. On one hand, the half hour is an affecting portrayal of the heartbreak and frustration of job insecurity. On the other, it also takes us away from the central dynamics of “The Bear" in the middle of a season that has spent precious little time in the kitchen — and virtually no time in the dining room.

Whatever misgivings the guys have about the trajectory of Season 3, they agree that the music has been pitch perfect.

