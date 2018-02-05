Pack Your Knives

The Risotto Curse Returns
The Risotto Curse Returns

Feb 05, 2018

Kevin and Tom recap the Super Bowl episode, mourn Team Kevin and geek out about Top Chef myths with Lynn from the essential TopChefStats.com

