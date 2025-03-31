Playback speed
🔥 VIDEO Premium: Dan Jacobs

The Top Chef Season 21 finalist joins the podcast from Milwaukee
Tom Haberstroh
Mar 31, 2025
∙ Paid
This was a blast.

Dan Jacobs returns to Pack Your Knives for this week’s bonus interview. He’s the co-founder of DanDan and EsterEv restaurants in Milwaukee and a Top Chef finalist.

On the pod, we discussed the following:

  • Revisiting the controversial finale

  • Why he thinks Danny deserved to win

  • Would he return to Top Chef???

  • Did Kennedy’s Disease give him a certain edge?

  • What’s the proper topping for a hot dog? Is ketchup OK?

  • Milwaukee Bucks basketball and why he still roots for the Cubs

  • What does Dan think of this year’s Top Chef season?

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
Appears in episode
Tom Haberstroh
