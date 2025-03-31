🔥 VIDEO Premium: Dan Jacobs

This was a blast.
Dan Jacobs returns to Pack Your Knives for this week’s bonus interview. He’s the co-founder of DanDan and EsterEv restaurants in Milwaukee and a Top Chef finalist.
On the pod, we discussed the following:
Revisiting the controversial finale
Why he thinks Danny deserved to win
Would he return to Top Chef???
Did Kennedy’s Disease give him a certain edge?
What’s the proper topping for a hot dog? Is ketchup OK?
Milwaukee Bucks basketball and why he still roots for the Cubs
What does Dan think of this year’s Top Chef season?