🔥 Premium: Dan Jacobs
🔥 Premium: Dan Jacobs

The Top Chef Season 21 finalist joins the podcast
Mar 31, 2025
This was a blast.

Dan Jacobs returns to Pack Your Knives for this week’s bonus interview. He’s the co-founder of DanDan and EsterEv restaurants in Milwaukee and a Top Chef finalist.

On the pod, we discussed the following:

  • Revisiting the controversial finale

  • Why he thinks Danny deserved to win

  • Would he return to Top Chef???

  • Did Kennedy’s Disease give him a certain edge?

  • What’s the proper topping for a hot dog? Is ketchup OK?

  • Milwaukee Bucks basketball and why he still roots for the Cubs

  • What does he think of this year’s Top Chef season?

If you haven’t listened or watched Sara Bradley on PYK last week, solve that problem:

🔥 VIDEO Premium: Sara Bradley

Tom Haberstroh
·
Mar 24
🔥 VIDEO Premium: Sara Bradley

Here is the video version of Sara Bradley’s visit to Pack Your Knives this week! For our premium episodes, video pods will be released to our Substack paid subscribers. The Top Chef episode recaps with Eric Adjepong will be on our YouTube channel (see below for more details).

Read full story

