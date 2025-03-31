🔥 Premium: Dan Jacobs

This was a blast.

Dan Jacobs returns to Pack Your Knives for this week’s bonus interview. He’s the co-founder of DanDan and EsterEv restaurants in Milwaukee and a Top Chef finalist.

On the pod, we discussed the following:

Revisiting the controversial finale

Why he thinks Danny deserved to win

Would he return to Top Chef???

Did Kennedy’s Disease give him a certain edge?

What’s the proper topping for a hot dog? Is ketchup OK?

Milwaukee Bucks basketball and why he still roots for the Cubs

What does he think of this year’s Top Chef season?

If you haven’t listened or watched Sara Bradley on PYK last week, solve that problem: