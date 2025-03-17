Premium Ep 1: Carly Levitz Data Dive

To take a closer look at the season premiere, Tom Haberstroh is joined by PYK Substack contributor and data whiz Carly Levitz to break down the episode's trends and storylines.

What does the data say about Massimo and the history of "home" chefs?

Do the numbers say Richard Blais is the GOAT Top Chef?

Carly also picks her favorite underdog chef and reveals what trends she's keeping an eye on as we progress through Season 22: Destination Canada!

As a reminder, we’re posting one weekly bonus episode during Top Chef: Destination Canada for our paid subscribers. This bonus episode is unlocked.

Another friendly note: We’re posting our PYK episodes to YouTube as well!

Here’s a sampling of Carly’s previous work at Pack Your Knives: