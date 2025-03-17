Pack Your Knives
Premium Ep 1: Carly Levitz Data Dive
Premium Ep 1: Carly Levitz Data Dive

PYK contributor Carly Levitz breaks down the season premiere
Tom Haberstroh
and
Carly Levitz
Mar 17, 2025
To take a closer look at the season premiere, Tom Haberstroh is joined by PYK Substack contributor and data whiz Carly Levitz to break down the episode's trends and storylines.

What does the data say about Massimo and the history of "home" chefs?

Do the numbers say Richard Blais is the GOAT Top Chef?

Carly also picks her favorite underdog chef and reveals what trends she's keeping an eye on as we progress through Season 22: Destination Canada!

As a reminder, we’re posting one weekly bonus episode during Top Chef: Destination Canada for our paid subscribers. This bonus episode is unlocked.

Another friendly note: We’re posting our PYK episodes to YouTube as well!

Here’s a sampling of Carly’s previous work at Pack Your Knives:

🐐 PYK's Top Chef GOAT Leaderboard

Carly Levitz
December 20, 2024
Beginner's luck? The truth about the first Elimination Challenge in Top Chef

Carly Levitz
Mar 13
Which Top Chef winner was most successful in their season?

Carly Levitz
Mar 11
How do Top Chef alumni fare on Tournament of Champions?

Carly Levitz
Mar 6
Carly Levitz
Tom Haberstroh
