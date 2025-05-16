Last Chance Kitchen is over. Eric Adjepong is back. And the show wraps up Toronto.
A returnee comes back into the competition and gets revenge on the competitors. Adjepong shares his thoughts on Tristen at Restaurant Wars and what he took from the last two weeks while he was off air.
Tom and Eric can’t help but laugh at the “hot garbage” quickfire while …
S22 Ep 10: From Dep Till Dawn
Eric Adjepong returns to the chair and loses one of his horses.
May 16, 2025
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
