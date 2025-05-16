Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives | Premium
S22 Ep 10: From Dep Till Dawn
Eric Adjepong returns to the chair and loses one of his horses.
Tom Haberstroh
and
eric adjepong
May 16, 2025
Last Chance Kitchen is over. Eric Adjepong is back. And the show wraps up Toronto.

A returnee comes back into the competition and gets revenge on the competitors. Adjepong shares his thoughts on Tristen at Restaurant Wars and what he took from the last two weeks while he was off air.

Tom and Eric can’t help but laugh at the “hot garbage” quickfire while …

