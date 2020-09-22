Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Candy Pallette Whine (Ep 8 Recap)
0:00
-1:01:17

Candy Pallette Whine (Ep 8 Recap)

Pack Your Knives's avatar
Pack Your Knives
Sep 22, 2020

Tom and Kevin debate their favorite elevated snack food and break down Episode 8, which bids farewell to a chef that hurt our sides from laughing so hard.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture