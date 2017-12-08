Ep 2: The Draft

Kevin and Tom draft their fantasy teams and dive into the Season 15 premiere. Who went No. 1? And should you help a fellow Top Chef if it isn’t team play? Is this season too nice?
01:00- Rock, Paper, Scissors for 1st pick
02:00- Pick 1
09:00- Elimination Challenge Winners statistics
10:15- Confidence impact on Top Chef competitors
11:20- Pick 2 announced by David Stern
12:30- Ballsiness in dish choice
13:40- Helping other Competitors
17:00- Pick 3
18:40- Pick 4
19:50- Why do people do Top Chef after “Making it”
22:20- Specific Skills for Top Chef vs Real Life abilities
24:40- Pick 5
27:00- Pick 6
28:30- Winning Quickfire wins as a future predictor
30:20- Pick 7
32:05- Pick 8
32:30- Michelin Stars
33:40- Cooking Pedigree
34:30- Red Sauce and Pizza
36:20- Pick 9
37:50- Pick 10
38:45- Pick 11
39:40- Purple Potatoes(Pack your Knives hack of the week)
41:05- Pick 12
42:20- Pick 13
43:30- Pick 14
44:40- Pick 15
45:30- Pick 16
46:30- Pick 17
47:15- Episode 1 closing thoughts
47:40- This seasons Villain
48:40- Recurring Mistakes by competitors
49:35 Top Chef Strategy
52:20- Scoring System
