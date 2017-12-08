Pack Your Knives

Ep 2: The Draft
Ep 2: The Draft

Dec 08, 2017

Kevin and Tom draft their fantasy teams and dive into the Season 15 premiere. Who went No. 1? And should you help a fellow Top Chef if it isn’t team play? Is this season too nice?

01:00- Rock, Paper, Scissors for 1st pick

02:00- Pick 1

09:00- Elimination Challenge Winners statistics

10:15- Confidence impact on Top Chef competitors

11:20- Pick 2 announced by David Stern

12:30- Ballsiness in dish choice

13:40- Helping other Competitors

17:00- Pick 3

18:40- Pick 4

19:50- Why do people do Top Chef after “Making it”

22:20- Specific Skills for Top Chef vs Real Life abilities

24:40- Pick 5

27:00- Pick 6

28:30- Winning Quickfire wins as a future predictor

30:20- Pick 7

32:05- Pick 8

32:30- Michelin Stars

33:40- Cooking Pedigree

34:30- Red Sauce and Pizza

36:20- Pick 9

37:50- Pick 10

38:45- Pick 11

39:40- Purple Potatoes(Pack your Knives hack of the week)

41:05- Pick 12

42:20- Pick 13

43:30- Pick 14

44:40- Pick 15

45:30- Pick 16

46:30- Pick 17

47:15- Episode 1 closing thoughts

47:40- This seasons Villain

48:40- Recurring Mistakes by competitors

49:35 Top Chef Strategy

52:20- Scoring System

