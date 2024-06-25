Pack Your Knives
Interview with Tom Colicchio
Interview with Tom Colicchio

The Top Chef luminary stops by to talk about the controversial finale
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
Jun 25, 2024
Photo by: David Moir/Bravo

Tom Colicchio is Top Chef’s ranking authority, a lifer who has been with the show since its inception. Less than a week after Season 21’s finale riled some longtime fans of the show, Colicchio visits with Tom and Kevin to discuss what went wrong with the finale edit. He explains the various roles of producers, editors and professionals who create a season of Top Chef, shares his candid thoughts about Quickfires, and explores how this season’s cheftestants measured up to previous fields.

Kevin Arnovitz
Tom Haberstroh
