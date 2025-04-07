🔥 Premium: Kat Turner

(Photo by: Marcus Nilsson/Bravo)

Season 22 contestant Kat Turner joins Pack Your Knives from her home in Los Angeles and takes us through her redemption arc on Top Chef so far.

The Wisconsin native, who runs two restaurants (Highly Likely and soon-to-be-open Ojai in LA) explains the long and windy road to Top Chef that includes her gig as the private chef for Billy Corgan (lots of tea for that voice) and being a go-go and burlesque dancer (!).

Kat shares some sorta important details that didn't make it to air that otherwise would have very much affected Tom and Eric's draft boards. Also, a crazy story about how one of her teeth needed to be vetted by legal. Seriously.