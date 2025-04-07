Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
🔥 Premium: Kat Turner
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:52
-44:52

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Pack Your Knives

🔥 Premium: Kat Turner

The LA chef and Wisconsin native has it. And an unbelievable tooth story.
Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Apr 07, 2025
∙ Paid
Share
(Photo by: Marcus Nilsson/Bravo)

Season 22 contestant Kat Turner joins Pack Your Knives from her home in Los Angeles and takes us through her redemption arc on Top Chef so far.

The Wisconsin native, who runs two restaurants (Highly Likely and soon-to-be-open Ojai in LA) explains the long and windy road to Top Chef that includes her gig as the private chef for Billy Corgan (lots of tea for that voice) and being a go-go and burlesque dancer (!).

Kat shares some sorta important details that didn't make it to air that otherwise would have very much affected Tom and Eric's draft boards. Also, a crazy story about how one of her teeth needed to be vetted by legal. Seriously.

This post is for paid subscribers

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Recent Episodes
🔥 Premium Video: Jeopardy legend Amy Schneider
  Tom Haberstroh
🔥 Premium: Jeopardy legend Amy Schneider
  Tom Haberstroh
S22 Ep 5: Line Cook For A Day with Mina Kimes & Sara Bradley
  Tom Haberstroh and eric adjepong
Last Chance Kitchen Eps 3 + 4: Redemption On Ice
  Pack Your Knives and Tom Haberstroh
🔥 Premium Video: Kat Turner
  Anthony Mayes
S22 Ep 4: Top Chef Trivia
  Tom Haberstroh and eric adjepong
🔥 VIDEO Premium: Dan Jacobs
  Tom Haberstroh