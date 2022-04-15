Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
S19 Ep 7: Jurassic Joe Flamm
0:00
-1:15:56

S19 Ep 7: Jurassic Joe Flamm

Pack Your Knives's avatar
Pack Your Knives
Apr 15, 2022

We dig into this week's episode with our PYK pal Joe Flamm, winner of Top Chef Colorado and guest judge of the Jurassic World challenge. Flamm shares some amazing behind the scenes details from his experience on Top Chef Houston and some old callbacks to Season 15. We also discuss best movie scenes involving food and get the goods on the actual winning individual of the challenge. We get Kevin's lowdown on Nigerian cuisine, tier-out the remaining cheftestants and get ready for Restaurant Wars.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture