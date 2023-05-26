Pack Your Knives

S20 Ep 12: Goodbye, London!
May 26, 2023

Breaking news: Tom and Kevin went to a Top Chef dinner in Los Angeles at Craft this week!

The Pack Your Knives crew not only got to meet Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, but also the Restaurant Wars winning team and taste their five-course meal.

We recap both the night, the Last Chance Kitchen finale and another banger of an episode of Top Chef as the contestants head off to Paris. 

Tom H also goes through the archives and researches whether any cheftestant has won four challenges in a row. The answer may surprise you.

