S22 Ep 7 You Wanna Pizza Me?

(Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)

OK, it’s time to talk about a certain chef in this competition. With the dominant stretch in the middle of Destination Canada, Tom and Eric discuss where the elimination-challenge winner places statistically and stylistically among the all-time greats. Names like Buddha Lo, Kristen Kish and Brooke Williamson are conjured up.

Eric reveals the one chef that made him stand in awe during one of his competitions and explains the brilliance of Wylie “WD50” Dufresne and his DC pal Spike Mendelsohn. Plus, Tom and Eric share their favorite pizza style and finally agree on an intro food take.