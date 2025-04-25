Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
S22 Ep 7 You Wanna Pizza Me?
1
0:00
-1:12:57

S22 Ep 7 You Wanna Pizza Me?

Tom and Eric break down the Wylie Dufresne and Spike Mendelsohn episode.
Tom Haberstroh's avatar
eric adjepong's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
and
eric adjepong
Apr 25, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
(Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)

OK, it’s time to talk about a certain chef in this competition. With the dominant stretch in the middle of Destination Canada, Tom and Eric discuss where the elimination-challenge winner places statistically and stylistically among the all-time greats. Names like Buddha Lo, Kristen Kish and Brooke Williamson are conjured up.

Eric reveals the one chef that made him stand in awe during one of his competitions and explains the brilliance of Wylie “WD50” Dufresne and his DC pal Spike Mendelsohn. Plus, Tom and Eric share their favorite pizza style and finally agree on an intro food take.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Count The Dings
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture