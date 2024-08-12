Pack Your Knives
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 10 "Forever"
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 10 "Forever"

An unconventional, moody and controversial season of "The Bear" comes to a close.
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
Aug 12, 2024
Transcript
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Every episode of television is a series of creative decisions. Which characters do we spend the most time with? In which settings? How will the conflict occur? Season Three of “The Bear” took some unconventional risks — some worked and some didn’t. PYK Producer Anthony Mayes joins Tom and Kevin to break it all down, and to look ahead to the show’s final season.

Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
Kevin Arnovitz
Tom Haberstroh
