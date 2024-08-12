The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 10 "Forever"

Every episode of television is a series of creative decisions. Which characters do we spend the most time with? In which settings? How will the conflict occur? Season Three of “The Bear” took some unconventional risks — some worked and some didn’t. PYK Producer Anthony Mayes joins Tom and Kevin to break it all down, and to look ahead to the show’s final season.
An unconventional, moody and controversial season of "The Bear" comes to a close.
Aug 12, 2024
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft "fantasy" teams, interview contestants and talk about America's food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
