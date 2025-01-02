Eric Adjepong recaps his Top Chef debut

We had to go back.

No better way to practice recaps than go back to Eric’s reality TV debut, right?

In his second episode as the new PYK co-host, two-time Top Chef contestant Eric Adjepong and I watched the Season 16 premiere that took place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY from 2018.

This was great. But I also didn’t realize how tough this would be for Eric. He hadn’t watched it since it came out! He had a blast revisiting the premiere but admitted that he was getting some PTSD vibes at times. The pressure, the awkwardness, the isolation. Some really fun BTS details in this one.

If you want to watch the Season 16 premiere, all the Top Chef seasons are on Peacock.

Topics hit:

Does mint chocolate taste like toothpaste?

Revisiting the PYK draft that season

What it was like to meet everyone for the first time

The hidden rooms of the Kentucky mansion that the contestants lived in

Was Brandon really that much of an a—hole?

The Kentucky season contestants still have an active group chat

Details on the grand opening of Adjepong’s new DC restaurant Elmina

What’s the toughest holiday to work as a chef?

Here’s the Apple link and Spotify link if you prefer.

As promised, we are doing video this year so here is the video version, which we’ve uploaded to the Count The Dings YouTube channel:

What jumped out to you?

Let us hear it!