🚨 Top Chef Season 22 Chefs Scouting Report

Tom Haberstroh and Top Chef alum Eric Adjepong react to the Top Chef Season 22 contestant list and break down the promo video for clues.

Which chefs have the most promising bios and resumes for Top Chef Canada?

Haberstroh brings the stats on social media followings while Adejpong reveals which chefs he knows personally, the meals they cooked and their cooking styles.

Adjepong and Haberstroh also share their Super Bowl eats and give a fresh update on the grand opening of Adjepong's new restaurant Elmina.