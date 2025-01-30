Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
🚨 Top Chef Season 22 Chefs Scouting Report
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:11:03
-1:11:03

🚨 Top Chef Season 22 Chefs Scouting Report

Tom and Eric break down the big announcement ahead of the March 13 premiere.
Pack Your Knives
Jan 30, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Tom Haberstroh and Top Chef alum Eric Adjepong react to the Top Chef Season 22 contestant list and break down the promo video for clues.

Which chefs have the most promising bios and resumes for Top Chef Canada?

Haberstroh brings the stats on social media followings while Adejpong reveals which chefs he knows personally, the meals they cooked and their cooking styles.

Adjepong and Haberstroh also share their Super Bowl eats and give a fresh update on the grand opening of Adjepong's new restaurant Elmina.

Discussion about this episode

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Pack Your Knives
Recent Episodes
Eric Adjepong recaps his Top Chef debut
  Tom Haberstroh
Chef Eric Adjepong joins Pack Your Knives
  Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 10 "Forever"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recap: Ep. 9 "Apologies" & Chef Eric Adjepong
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 7 "Legacy" & Ep 8 "Ice Chips"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 6 "Napkins"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 4 "Violet" & Ep 5 "Children"
  Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh