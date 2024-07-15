Pack Your Knives

Home
Chat
Listen
Leaderboard
About
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 4 "Violet" & Ep 5 "Children"
Richie learns grace, The Fak Brothers run amok, and Moneyball invades the kitchen
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
1
58:42
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 2 "Together" & Ep 3 "Doors"
The Bear returns to the kitchen. Kevin and Tom offer their review.
  
Tom Haberstroh
1:01:07
The Bear Season 3: Episode 1 Recap
Kevin and Tom are recapping the new season of FX's hit show! Here's the first drop.
  
Tom Haberstroh
 and 
Kevin Arnovitz
3
55:48

June 2024

Interview with Tom Colicchio
The Top Chef luminary stops by to talk about the controversial finale
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
6
36:28
Season 21 Finale Mega Recap
The most controversial Top Chef finale in recent memory.
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
7
1:24:50
Note About the PYK Finale Recap
And please join us for our Season Finale Live Chat!
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
Season 21, Episode 13 Recap
The final four chefs muddle their way through a rough elimination challenge.
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
4
56:46
Interview with Michelle Wallace
A fun conversation with Season 21's winning, talented Houstonian chef
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
1
48:12
Season 21, Episode 12 Recap
The field for the Top Chef finale is set ... and there might be a new favorite.
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
2
58:19
Judging 6 changes to Top Chef Season 21
Of the many changes to Top Chef, which ones should stick?
  
Tom Haberstroh
4

May 2024

Season 21, Episode 11 Recap
It's high art in the elimination challenge, as the field narrows to five
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
10
45:51
Interview with Mina Kimes
ESPN's star NFL analyst and Top Chef megafan talks all things Top Chef and the ups-and-downs of Season 21.
  
Kevin Arnovitz
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
11
45:06
© 2024 Count The Dings
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture