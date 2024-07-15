Subscribe
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 4 "Violet" & Ep 5 "Children"
Richie learns grace, The Fak Brothers run amok, and Moneyball invades the kitchen
Jul 15
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
58:42
The Bear Season 3 Recaps: Ep 2 "Together" & Ep 3 "Doors"
The Bear returns to the kitchen. Kevin and Tom offer their review.
Jul 8
•
Tom Haberstroh
The Bear Season 3: Episode 1 Recap
Kevin and Tom are recapping the new season of FX's hit show! Here's the first drop.
Jul 1
•
Tom Haberstroh
and
Kevin Arnovitz
4
June 2024
Interview with Tom Colicchio
The Top Chef luminary stops by to talk about the controversial finale
Jun 25
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
12
Season 21 Finale Mega Recap
The most controversial Top Chef finale in recent memory.
Jun 20
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
5
Note About the PYK Finale Recap
And please join us for our Season Finale Live Chat!
Jun 19
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
9
Season 21, Episode 13 Recap
The final four chefs muddle their way through a rough elimination challenge.
Jun 13
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
2
Interview with Michelle Wallace
A fun conversation with Season 21's winning, talented Houstonian chef
Jun 11
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
7
Season 21, Episode 12 Recap
The field for the Top Chef finale is set ... and there might be a new favorite.
Jun 6
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
7
Judging 6 changes to Top Chef Season 21
Of the many changes to Top Chef, which ones should stick?
Jun 4
•
Tom Haberstroh
7
May 2024
Season 21, Episode 11 Recap
It's high art in the elimination challenge, as the field narrows to five
May 30
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
1
Interview with Mina Kimes
ESPN's star NFL analyst and Top Chef megafan talks all things Top Chef and the ups-and-downs of Season 21.
May 28
•
Kevin Arnovitz
and
Tom Haberstroh
2
